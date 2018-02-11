HOSAPETE: Kickstarting his campaign in the poll-bound state on an aggressive note, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday told Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “ Modiji, don’t look at the rear view mirror and drive. That is not how a country like Hindustan is run.” He advised the PM to learn from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on how to run the government.

Rahul, who started his four-day visit to the state, the first after taking over as the party president, addressed a mega rally attended by around 1.5 lakh people here.

Tearing into Modi’s claims on development, he said, “If you look into the rear view mirror and drive, you end up taking decisions such as demonetisation and GST.”

Rahul, who started his speech by wishing people in Kannada, a la Modi, quickly settled into Hindi and his speech was translated into Kannada by KPCC working president Dinesh Gundu Rao.

Mocking the PM’s speech in Parliament where he held Congress responsible for all the ills of the country, Rahul said, “You are speaking about the past. About what the Congress did in the past. We have not elected you to listen to the story of the past. The country does not want to listen to the past. We want to know about the future of the country. Modi did not speak about crucial issues such as employment and farmers problems.”

On corruption, Rahul said the BJP government in the state had broken all world records in corruption and asked what moral right they had to talk about corruption.

Targeting the PM on the Rafale aircaft deal, he said, “When Modiji went to France and changed the contract to help his friends, his defence minister was purchasing fish in Goa.”

Concluding his speech by striking an emotional chord, he said, “ I share a special connection with Ballari. You stood with Smt Sonia Gandhi and chose her when she needed you. I will never forget this is my life.”