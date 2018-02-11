KARWAR: DandeLi, a tourist hotspot, has been notified as a new taluk of Uttara Kannada district.

Industries and District Minister R V Deshpande will inaugurate the new taluk on Sunday. With this, Uttara Kannada will have 12 taluks, including Karwar, Ankola, Kumta, Honnavar, Bhatkal, Siddapur, Sirsi, Yellapur, Mundagod, Joida and Haliyal.

The Revenue Department has released `5 lakh for renovation of the current building to convert it into temporary tahsildar office. The special tahsildar office of the department will be made as tahsildar office of the new taluk.

For the functioning of the new taluk, about 12 posts have been sanctioned, including a tahsildar, two first division assistants, three second division assistants and a food inspector.

According to sources, the state government has released `5 lakh only to the new taluk.

In the coming days, it will release funds to set up a well-equipped new tahsildar, taluk panchayat and other offices.

Deputy Commissioner S S Nakul said the new taluk will start functining with a few staff and in the coming days, other departments, taluk panchayat and other offices will start.