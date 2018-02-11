BELAGAVI: Minister for Railway and Coal Piyush Goyal said the entrance of Belagavi Railway Station will be constructed like Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat in memory of Mahatma Gandhi as he used the same station when he had come to attend the All India Congress convention held in 1924.

The minister who visited the station on Saturday was briefed about the importance of the station with Mahatma Gandhi’s reference. He was told that Mahatma Gandhi in his lifetime had presided the All India Congress convention only once and it was at Belagavi.

The father of the nation had arrived in a special train at Belagavi and after the convention left back from the same station.

Excited with the details, the minister told the officials to show him the pictures of Mahatma Gandhi’s ‘Sabarmati Ashram’ and after checking Google he instructed the officials to draft a plan to construct the entrance portion of the station like Sabarmati Ashram and send it to him for approval.

On his arrival, the minister paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi by garlanding his portrait, viewed the proposed plan of first phase work of the line doubling between Hosapete and Tinaighat section and sought information over the Kulem-Madgaon railway doubling project.