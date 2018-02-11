BENGALURU: Munirathna, a 37-year-old autorickshaw driver, leaves home at 8 am and returns back only 12 hours later. Such long work hours are essential for him so that he can feed his family of five. But in the past two days, Munirathna had not even touched his auto as he had been busy making preparations to host former Chief Minister and BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa for a night in his tiny house at Lakshmanapuri slum in Gandhinagar.

As part of the BJP's poll campaign, Yeddyurappa is spending a night with slum dwellers to gain first-hand experience of their problems and aspirations.

For Munirathna, the opportunity to play host to a political stalwart was a matter of honour.

He was approached ten days back by a BJP block leader with the offer to host Yeddyurappa. Since then, Munirathna has been bustling about to ensure that Yeddyurappa's stay is as comfortable as possible.

"I had only seen him (Yeddyurappa) in newspapers and on television and advertisement boards. I got a chance to meet him in person on Saturday," Munirathna told The New Indian Express.

His 60-year-old mother, Indraniyamma, was gushing with pride. She said she had never seen a Chief Minister, or any senior political leader, in person before. "When we constructed this house, we never thought someone like him would come and stay with us. It was like having a relative over," she said.

Munirathna's tiny sheet house, measuring 22 x 12 feet, has just one room, a small hall (with two plastic chairs), a kitchen and a bathroom with toilet. "My parents have been residing here for more than 60 years. This was actually a hut. Only during my marriage, it was renovated,'' he said.

The slum, located in the Gandhinagar Assembly constituency, was noticeably clean on Saturday, bereft of garbage usually found strewn on its lanes. Munirathna’s wife Deepa, who works as a housekeeper at a diploma college near KR Circle, had also taken leave from work.

"I am good at cooking non-vegetarian dishes. Since Yeddyurappa is a vegetarian, I will prepare whatever he says he likes. For breakfast on Sunday, I have kept dosa/idly batter, avalakki and rava. Whatever he says, I will make it,'' she said. The couple said a sweet dish will also be there.

Their children— Uma and Madan are Class 7 and Class 5 students respectively.