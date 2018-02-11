BENGALURU: Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights will soon be asking all political parties in the state to bring out child-friendly manifestos for the 2018 assembly polls. For the first time, the panel itself has prepared a draft manifesto which will be handed over to all the parties.

A copy of the draft is also available with the Express. According to it, importance should be given to child rights protection, children health, child safety and education.

Some of the demands of the panel are to introduce Universal Health Insurance Scheme dedicated for children, ensure paediatricians at all taluk hospitals, dedicate funds for child-related programmes in budget, extended Right to Education Act up to 18 years of age, measures to stop assault on kids at schools, home and other places, extend mid-day meal up to PU-level, set up new high school at places with 30,000 population, and implement Common Education System across the state.