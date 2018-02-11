BENGALURU: BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa embarked on his slum stay programme at Lakshmanpuri in Gandhinagar Assembly constituency in the city on Saturday. He was accompanied by BJP’s Karnataka in-charge Muralidhar Rao and MP P C Mohan and was received with ‘poornakumbha kalasa and mangala vadya’ by the locals at 8.30 pm on Saturday.

He reached the house of Munirathna around 9 pm. The family had readied dinner of rice and sambar made of vegetables and drumsticks. They were preparing to make fresh chapatis but Yeddyurappa chose to eat the rice and sambar owing to the crowd in the house.

After dinner, he spoke to media. On Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s criticism of his stay in slums, Yeddyurappa said people, who were already cursing Siddaramaiah for lack of development during his term, will teach him befitting lesson for talking lightly about the stay in slums. “We will definitely win 150 seats as we have the support of people which was grown further after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited state”, he said.

“Siddaramaiah never stayed in houses of SC/ST or in slums but he is criticising us. He will realise the significance of the stay in slums after we release a report on slum dwellers on Sunday morning,” he added.

Menace of drunkards in area

On Yeddyurappa’s visit, a teenager said, “We hope there will be some improvement in the area. We witness such visits only during elections and then they disappear. We need to reform youths who are addicted to alcohol and ensure the area is hygienic. Sometimes, drunk youths knock on doors and disturb people throughout the night. Complaints have not yielded results.”