MYSURU: A pot filled with about 140 silver coins belonging to Queen Victoria's era was found while digging a trench to lay foundation for a house at Harinahalli Village in Periyapatna taluk in the district, recently. Apart from the coins, a stone inscription and a tunnel have also been found, triggering curiosity among the villagers.

According to Periyapatna police, they learnt about the coins when the construction workers were trying to sell the same at a pawn broker shop. Acting on a tip-off, police interrogated them, during which they revealed that they found the pot in a site belonging to one Annegowda. The latter had asked the workers to demolish his old mud house and lay foundation to build a new house. The workers had allegedly not informed Annegowda about the coins.The coins, embossed with a picture of Queen Victoria, may belong to 1840 AD.