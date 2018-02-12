BENGALURU: CLOSE on the heels of a poll alliance between the JD(S) and Bahujan Samaj Party for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, a regional party from Maharashtra is looking to test its electoral fortunes in Karnataka. The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is expected to announce its decision in the coming week.

A working committee meeting of the party is expected to be held on Thursday, following which the announcement is likely to be made. NCP national president Sharad Pawar is expected to attend the meeting to be held in Bengaluru.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, NCP general secretary (Karnataka) Tilak R Nambiar said the party is holding talks with various parties with whom they can have a pre-poll alliance. “We are discussing the pros and cons about alliances here. Our party supremo will announce the party with whom we will contest the elections together,” he added.