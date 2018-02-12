MADIKERI: People of Kodagu district are seeking to stop the Mysuru-Thalassery that they claim will destroy the lush green cover of the district.There has been strong resentment throughout the district after Kerala media showed positive signs regarding the Mysuru-Thalassery railway line, which will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 6585.4 crore.

A protest is organised in Mysuru railway office on February 18 against Mysuru-Thalassery railway line by the federation of Kodava Samajas, elected representatives, and various pro people organisations.

Environmentalist Machamada Aneesh Madappa told Express that Karnataka state government had said they rejected the project. However, people from the district do not believe the Karnataka government’s statement. This is because, despite opposition from people, power grid officers had cut more than 50,000 trees in Virajpet in 2014 for the power line project. If the Mysuru -Thalassery railway line work is taken up, it will destroy an additional 2 lakh trees.

The Thalassery-Mysuru railway line, if constructed, will transform the district into drought-hit area, said Coorg wild life society president col (retd) C P Muthanna, on Sunday. “Deforestation in district has caused scanty rainfall. The ground water level has decreased. Even water flow in Cauvery river has reduced,” he added.Madikeri MLA M P Appachu Ranjan, Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah , District Minister M R Sitaram also expressed strong opposition to the railway line.

FACTFILE

Kodagu is the only district in state with no railway connectivity yet.

The Mysuru -Thalassery railway line which passes through Nagarahole-Tithimathi-Siddapura-Virajpet -Makutta will destroy 2 lakh trees

People instead pitch for Mysuru Kushalnagar railway line