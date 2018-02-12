BENGALURU: It was on Republic Day this year that Hussain, employed as a cook in Muscat, Oman, last spoke to his wife and two children. Though the family was concerned about his well-being, they were hoping that this would be Hussain’s last stint in the Arab nation, before he finally returned and settled in his hometown in Ujire, Dakshina Kannada district.

However, a day later, the family was shocked to learn that he had gone missing from the room where he was living in. The same day, his phone was switched off. Fifteen days later, the family is yet to come to grips with Hussain going missing from his room.Meanwhile, efforts made by the family members and friends to track Hussain have not borne any fruit. Even the complaints filed with the Ministry of External Affairs and Indian embassy in Oman have not evoked any response.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Hussain’s brother Saleem said he had called his family in the afternoon on January 26. “He was supposed to go to work around 7 pm that evening. According to his roommate Mahroof, a native of Kerala, Hussain had left the room around 6 pm but never returned,” he said.

After getting suspicious about Hussain’s strange disappearance, he informed some of Hussain’s relatives on January 27 that he was missing. “His phone was switched off from the next day. In IMO - an app used for video calls - it showed that he last used it on January 27,” Saleem said.To make matters worse for the concerned family, the owner of the restaurant where Hussain worked gave a complaint stating that he has run away. Hussain’s wife Hamida has alleged that her husband was not paid salary for the past few months. “My sister-in-law says that Hussain could not have just disappeared as his employer owed him his salary,” he said.

Hussain had several health issues

The medical history of Hussain is also a matter of serious concern for his family. “Last year, he had suffered brain haemorrhage and had come back for treatment. After that, we all insisted him to not to go back to Muscat. But he convinced us that he will work for a year more and come back and settle back in town,” he said.

Saleem recalled that Hussain had several health issues and was under medication. “We, especially his kids, are very anxious as even after more than 10 days there are no signs of his whereabouts,” he added.“We have already written a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs and also to the Indian embassy in Oman. But we are yet to get any response. Some of our relatives and friends who are in Oman and other Gulf nations are also trying to trace Hussain with the help of their contacts. However, he is yet to be found,” he said. Hussain has two children, Ahad (11) and Fazim (8), who live in Ujire.