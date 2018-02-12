KOPPAL/SINDHANUR: Congress president Rahul Gandhi continued his blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the second day of his ‘Janasheervada Yatra’ on Sunday, accusing the Modi government of working only for the rich.

Trying to drive home the message that the Modi government was driven more by corporate forces and projecting the Siddaramaiah-led state government as the more ideal regime which is responsive to the needs of the weaker sections, Rahul said, “There are two types of governments in the world — one that favours industrialists and the other that serves its poor, one that propagates injustice and the other that works honestly for its people,” Rahul said. Addressing a rally at Karatagi, Rahul further said Indian businessmen have debts of around `10 lakh crore, but it is slowly being waived by the Modi government. At the same time, his government refuses to waive farmers’ loans.

“The Modi government has allocated `55,000 crore for social welfare programmes across the entire country. But half of this amount was spent by the Congress government in Karnataka from state resources alone,” Rahul pointed out. Karnataka’s riches belong to its women, farmers and labourers, it does not belong to the affluent few, he added.As he was in the Hyderabad- Karnataka region, Rahul spoke on how the UPA government amended Article 371 J of the Constitution to favour the people of the region for reservation in jobs and education. He put the Modi government on mat by reeling out statistics to showcase as to how the Karnataka government has fared well on this front.

Rahul had a few embarrassing moments when some members of Dalit organisations disrupted the Yatra by throwing black pieces of cloth over the bus in which he was travelling. The SPG men immediately came into action and pushed them back. Later, the police came under fire of KPCC president G Parameshwara.

Similar dissent happened when some Dalit members again tried to show black flags demanding internal reservation for Madiga community by implementing the Sadashiva Commission report. But the police acted swiftly and averted possible embarrassing moments to the Congress leaders in Rahul’s presence.

Temple run

Though visiting a temple at Kanakagiri was not part of the Yatra, local MLA Shivaraj Tangadagi in particular, persuaded Rahul. He visited the historical Lakshmi Narasimha temple and special pooja was performed.

Demands report card

Rahul Gandhi demanded Modi’s report card as his government is almost completing its five-year term. “I would like to remind Modi that his term has almost ended and he should work to fulfill his promises. After the end of his term, he needs to tell the people what he has achieved,” Rahul demanded.

He accused the Union government of total failure in creating jobs, bringing back black money and concentrating its focus only on criticising Congress.

‘Modi Modi’, jarring note

When the road show of Rahul Gandhi was passing through Kanakagiri, some youths raised “Modi, Modi”, slogans. As the cavalcade went past, none gave so much attention to it. Some BJP workers tried to stage a protest against Rahul near Kanakagiri circuit house, where he stopped over to have lunch, but the police foiled their bid.