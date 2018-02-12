BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday reacted to the remarks made by JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda a day earlier. He said that the language used by a person reflects his character.

On Saturday, addressing a rally in Kengeri, Deve Gowda lashed out at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and called him ‘neech’.

Siddaramaiah, who is accompanying All India Congress Committee president Rahul Gandhi in the Janashirvada Yatra, took to Twitter to respond to the remarks. Tweeting link to a newspaper article, he wrote: “When you fight for the rights of the Dalits, the Backward Classes & the Minorities, powerful people will be upset and call you names. When you refuse to play the second fiddle, they will abuse you. I take these names as medals of honour & not as insults.”

Prior to the same, he had tweeted in Kannada that tongue or words of a person reflected his character. “There is no distinction of being a senior or junior. If I accept (the remarks) it is mine. If I reject, it is theirs,” he had tweeted. Deve Gowda, who was allegedly upset that he was not allowed to speak at the inaugural of Mahamastakabhisheka, called Siddaramaiah a ‘neech’ and that he had committed a blunder by grooming him.