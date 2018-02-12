BENGALURU: Banking on brand Modi to return to power in Karnataka, BJP is set to ensure more frequent visits of the Prime Minister to the state to address poll rallies. Modi, who raised the campaign heat in the state with his high voltage address at the February 4 rally in Bengaluru, will address a mammoth farmers rally to be organised as part of BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa’s 75th birthday celebrations in Davangere on February 27.

He is scheduled to pay four more visits to Karnataka in the next one month. Modi will visit Mysuru to launch a slew of projects funded by the Union government. He will dedicate to the nation electrifiied double railway track between Mysuru and Bengaluru. Besides, he will flag off the new train service between Mysuru and Rajasthan.

He will lay the foundation stone for the construction of the satellite railway station planned at Naganahalli at a cost of Rs 789.29 crore. He will launch the works on upgradation of the Mysuru-Bengaluru National Highway to eight lanes. He will also inaugurate the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Hospital. Later, the PM will address BJP workers a Maharaja’s College Grounds at 4.30 pm.According to Yeddyurappa, a mega rally will be organised in Vijayapura on March 4 which will be addressed by Modi and it will be followed by another rally in Raichur on March 13.