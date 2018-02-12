KOPPAL/SINDHANUR: The enthusiastic response of the masses all along the 120-km-long road show winding through small towns and villages of Koppal and Raichur districts on the second day of his ‘Janaasheervada Yatra’ brought out the mass leader in AICC president Rahul Gandhi. He made the most to strengthen his mass connect on Sunday.

Overwhelmed by the response, at a few places, Rahul broke the SPG cordon to be with the masses, obliging them by shaking hands that did not go down well with the SPG commandos. Starting the road show after garlanding the statue of Gandhiji, he went on with his ‘mass contact’ programme. When he tried to repeat the act at Kushtagi, the SPG men gently pushed him back. But in all his stopovers he tried to mingle, shake hands with the people who had turned up in large numbers. Where he could not oblige them, he stood on the footboard of the specially designed bus waving to lusty cheers.

He also addressed a public rally and held an interaction with farmers where he continued his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Addressing a series of small rallies at Kushtagi and Tavargera, Rahul made a blistering attack on Modi on issues of corruption and for favouring a few industrialists who are in his good books.He charged that Modi works only for the rich. Modi can write off the loans of industrialists but not that of farmers of the nation who are in great distress, Rahul said.

‘Modi bats looking at wicket-keeper’

After his rear-view mirror drive jibe at Modi, Rahul likened him to a cricketer who bats looking at the wicket- keeper without knowing from where the ball is coming. “If Sachin Tendulkar would have batted looking at the wicket-keeper, could he have scored a single run? Our PM is such a cricketer who looks at the wicketkepeer and does not know from where the ball is coming from,” he said.