NEW DELHI: The buffalo racing sport, Kambala, will continue in Karnataka for now, as the Supreme Court on Monday refused to stop it saying it will hear the matter in March.

Kambala starts from December and continues till March. It coincides with the Pongal festivities.

As senior counsel Siddharth Luthra urged the court that it should step in and stop the race, which is now scheduled for February 18, Chief Justice Dipak Misra said "races will take place next year also".

Urging the court to stop Kambala, Luthra appearing for the NGO People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) told the bench that an ordinance backing Kambala has lapsed and there was no statutory regime supporting the animal sport.

Additional Solicitor General Pinki Anand also informed the bench comprising Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y.Chandrachud, that the Karnataka Law bestowing sanctity to Kambala was pending before the President for his assent.

The court then directed the final hearing on PETA's plea to March 12.