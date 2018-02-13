BENGALURU: A mobile app service has been launched by the Railways to book unreserved, season and platform tickets across the South Western Railway (SWR) zone. Briefing newspersons on Monday, Divisional Railway Manager R S Saxena said the app became operational across the zone from February 8. Bengaluru, Hubballi and Mysuru railway divisions constitute the zone. “The unreserved ticket through the app (UTS app) is available for free download on Android and Windows phones. The long queues at major railway stations across SWR will be avoided in future if passengers use it,” Saxena said. One needs to recharge the railway wallet to make payments.​

“The app can be used to book tickets. The passenger can produce this ticket from the ‘show ticket’ option in the app,” Saxena said. R-wallet is similar to a mobile wallet and can be recharged with a minimum amount of `100 and a maximum amount of `5,000. Those who want to book paper tickets can collect it from the vending machines available at the railway station. Platform tickets booked will be valid only for two hours. Registration needs to be done through the app or on the website www.utsonmobile.indianrail.gov.in