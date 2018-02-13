MYSURU: A man who was grieving over the death of his son too died at Belavadi on the outskirts of the city on Monday. The mortal remains of the father and the son were cremated in the same place later in the day. Bhyregowda (33), son of Puttegowda-Sannathayamma couple, was working at a private factory. All was well till Bhyrava, as he was fondly addressed by his parents, was diagnosed with throat cancer eight months ago. He was undergoing treatment since then and his father did his best to arrange for the best of the treatment to him.

However, Bhyrava lost his battle to cancer at a private hospital on Sunday. The crest-fallen Puttegowda (66) who had taken part in the funeral-related rituals in the morning, complained of chest pain during the funeral procession. While Bhyrava’s body was taken for the last rites, Puttegowda was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. He died following a cardiac arrest. Villagers stopped the last rites of Bhyrava and organised the father’s funeral too. Eventually, both were cremated on the same pyre later. With father and son uniting in death, a pall of gloom descended on the village.