BELAGAVI: A headmistress of an English medium school in Kakati village is facing criticism after she allegedly chopped off hair of 20 boys studying in the school. The ‘cutting’ spree was reported from St John’s English medium school two days ago. She has cut off the hair in the front. On Monday, the Belagavi DDPI issued a warning notice to the school management and has asked them to submit a report.

The student who was

punished

Parents took teachers to task but the school authorities defended the action stating that the chi ldren we re warned about unkempt hair. “The step was taken because the students’ hair was untidy,” said a member of t h e s c h o o l management. Belagavi DDPI A B Pundalik said, “Education institutions must provide quality education and must not indulge in such punishments.”