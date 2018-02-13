KALABURAGI: Public functions and temple visits by AICC President Rahul Gandhi during his first phase of election tour of the state in Hyderabad Karnataka Region ended with his public address at NV grounds and visits to the Sharanabasaveshwara Temple and Khaja Bandenawaz Dargah, on Monday. Rahul, who was scheduled to arrive to Kalaburagi at 5.20 pm, reached here at 8.30 pm. He recalled his promise made from the same platform in 2009 while campaigning for the Lok Sabha election. He had promised that if the UPA came to power, it would amend Article 371 of the Constitution.

Talking points After finishing his speech at 9.40 pm, Rahul went to Shri Sharanabasaveshwara Shrine and met the Peethdhipati of the Samsthana Shri Sharanabasavappa Appa. He also visited Khaja Bandenawaz Dargah and met Sajjada Nishan of the dargah.

About 100 BJP activists were arrested while they were staging protest during the visit of Rahul at Jewargi on Monday evening while about 40 BJP activists were arrested at Kalaburagi for the same reason. Shop owners of Jewargi had a verbal clash with the police when they were told to shut deon their shops in the morning. Later they were allowed to carry on their business till 1 pm. Chief minister Siddaramaiah skipped Rahul’s programme at Jewargi and Kalaburagi.