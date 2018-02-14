BENGALURU: After his four-day visit to Hyderabad-Karnataka region that charged up the atmosphere in the Congress party ahead of state assembly polls, Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Mumbai-Karnataka region for three days from February 24. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that Rahul Gandhi's second phase of campaigning will be in Mumbai-Karnataka region.

"His visits will help the party to a great extent. We have got more strength after he became president of the Congress, and there is no truth in the BJP's allegation that the party had lost all the states where Rahul Gandhi campaigned. If that was the case, how was it possible for our party to reach so close to victory in Gujarat elections?,'' he questioned. In Mumbai-Karnataka region, he will be visiting Hubli-Dharwad, Belagavi and other districts. After that, the Congress President will be visiting Old Mysore region for electioneering.