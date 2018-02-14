BENGALURU: Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s temple-visiting spree during his four-day tour of the poll-bound state seems to have landed him in ‘chicken’ soup. The BJP on Tuesday alleged that Rahul visited a temple on Sunday after eating chicken. Not one to chicken out, Rahul rubbished the allegation as “baseless”.

Crying ‘fowl’, BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa has accused Rahul of hurting the sentiments of Hindus. Many BJP leaders echoed Yeddyurappa’s sentiment.“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had visited Manjunatha temple at Dharmasthala after consuming fish and now Rahul Gandhi visited Narasimha Swamy temple (at Kanakagiri in Koppal district) after consuming chicken. Why do they always hurt the sentiments of Hindus?” Yeddyurappa tweeted.

In his tweet, the BJP leader termed Siddaramaiah as “10 per cent CM” and Rahul as an “election Hindu”.

In a brief interaction with media persons in Kalaburgi, before leaving for Bidar from where he took a special flight to the national capital, Rahul said, “What those people are telling is a lie.”

Rahul also asked BJP leaders to introspect as to who are ‘real Hindus’ and who are ‘fake Hindus’. He was responding to the BJP leaders’ allegation that Congress leaders are “fake Hindus” who do not respect the sentiments of Hindus and visit temples only during elections.

In the last four days, Rahul visited a number of temples and mutts. It was seen as an effort to woo voters by adopting ‘soft-Hindutva’, which the party experimented during the Gujarat polls.