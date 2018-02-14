BENGALURU: Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa on Tuesday hit out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for reportedly visiting a temple after eating during his ongoing tour of northern parts of the poll-bound state.

Defending his party president, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “He had not eaten non-vegetarian food before visiting the temple. Even Rahul Gandhi has clarified it.”“Food habit is personal and it’s an individual’s choice. Anyway, visiting a temple after eating non-vegetarian food is not an issue at all,” he added. The BJP had earlier accused Siddaramaiah of eating fish before visiting Manjunath Temple in Dharmasthala during his visit to the temple town as part of “Nava Karnataka Nirmana Yatra.”

In Koppal, Congress MLA from Kanakagiri Shivaraj Tangadagi, who was looking after the logistics during Rahul’s visit, denied the BJP charges. “On Tuesday, All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Rahul Gandhi, CM Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president G Parameshwara, many other leaders and I had a vegetarian lunch at Kanakagiri government guesthouse prior to visiting Shri Laxmi Narasimhaswamy Temple (popularly known as Kanakachalapati Temple) in Kanakagiri on February 11 afternoon,” he told The New Indian Express.

Rahul invokes Vachana to slam PM Modi

Basavakalyan: Congress chiefRahul Gandhi on Tuesday invoked Basaveshwara’s vachanas to hit out at Modi at Basavakalyana, the workplace of the 12th social reformer. After visiting the recently constructed replica of Anubhava Mantapa, he quoted the vachana, ‘Kalabeda, kolabeda, husiya nudiyalubeda, tanna bannisabeda (Don’t steal, don’t kill, don’t lie, don’t make self appreciation). It assumed significance as Modi had in his recent speech in the Lok Sabha had torn into the Congress for claiming that democracy was the party’s gift to the country. Modi had said Basaveshwara had pioneered democracy in the 12th and specifically mentioned the Anubhava Mantapa which laid the foundation for the democratic system.

‘GST has become Gabbar Singh Tax’

Kalaburagi: At an interaction with businessmen, Rahul Gandhi said originally the idea of GST was pitched by the UPA government and in that avatar it was simple. But the GST of NDA is “Gabbar Singh Tax”, he said. “The government has neglected the advice of Ex-PM Manmohan Singh to introduce GST on experimental basis and to introduce it on regular basis after studying the outcome.”