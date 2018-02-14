BENGALURU: BJP state general secretaryN Ravi Kumar on Tuesday demanded that the state government order a thorough probe into the alleged involvement of a legislator in BJP leader Kadiresh’s murder. Kadiresh, a former corporator, was killed in the city recently.

Addressing party workers during a demonstration to protest against the BJP leader’s murder, Ravi Kumar said BJP, RSS and members of other Hindu organisations are being targeted in the state. Some senior Congress leaders, including some ministers, were responsible for some of these killings, he alleged, adding that Congress president Rahul Gandhi did not make any mention about the matter during his visit to the state.