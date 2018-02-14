BENGALURU/DAVANGERE:A soldier of the Indian Army from Harihar died during a demolition firing in Pokhran in Rajasthan on Monday. The body is expected to reach Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Javed

According to defence sources, the soldier is identified as Javed (33), a resident of PB Road area in Harihar in Davangere district. He was attached to an engineer regiment of the Indian Army located at Secunderabad. Javed who had been serving the Army for 14 years is survived by his wife and two children.

Lt Col Manish Ojha, Defence spokesperson, Rajasthan said, “During the demolition firing being conducted in Pokhran by an engineer regiment of the Indian Army as part of its annual training firing practice, a shaped charge exploded accidentally, resulting in the death of one soldier and injuring four others.” All injured were evacuated by air to Military Hospital in Jodhpur. An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the exact cause of the accident, he added.

Javed was the second son of Abdul Khader Sab and Fathima Bi. He studied at MRB school at Harihar and did his second PU at SJVP College in Harihar. Soon after completing PU, he joined the Army in 2005 and later completed his BCom through distance education while in service. Javed had married Sartaz Bhanu in 2013 and had two daughters -- Ameena Kaiser (3) and Umme Javera Aiyath (18 months), family sources said.

Javed used to talk to his mother over the phone daily and had called her on Monday morning. On Monday afternoon, he had informed his wife that he was going to attend a training at Pokhran, family sources said. The body is expected to arrive from Jodhpur to Bengaluru on Wednesday and reach Harihar late night. Final rites will be performed at Harihar on Thursday, source said.