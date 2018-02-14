KOLAR: Six boys, due to write SSLC exams this summer, slipped away from their school on the outskirts of the city and were traced to Belagavi. It all started during extra classes conducted by Nadupalli Jnanabodha School as the students were preparing for the upcoming SSLC examinations.

The students left the school on Monday without informing the teachers, according to sources. As they did not return home at night, their parents thought they were made to stay back at the school for their “rigorous study”.But the school felt there was something amiss as they did come back to classes on Tuesday morning. Phone calls from their parents added to the panic.

However, one of the boys called up his parent saying they were in Belagavi. Sources said one of the students withdrew D4,000 using his father’s ATM card before leaving Kolar.