BENGALURU: A gang of fraudsters who allegedly conned many graduates of crores of rupees under the pretext of providing them post-graduate seats in prominent medical and engineering colleges in Karnataka, has been busted, police said.

Two of their accomplices are absconding

They said Rajath Shetty, an engineering graduate and Jaiprakash Singh, a management degree holder, both aged 31, had set up offices in the city under the names of six fictitious firms.

The duo convinced medical and engineering graduates that they could offer them seats in prominent collegs and collected huge amount of money from them to the tune of crores of rupees, police said.

They were arrested last night based on complaints filed by three graduates.

Police said Shetty had earlier worked in a prominent IT company and had cheated many persons in a similar manner by promising them seats at Manipal medical college in Udupi district.

Both of them have a number of cheating cases registered against them, police said