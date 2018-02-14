TUMAKURU: Two siblings were attacked with an acid-like substance by a group of unidentified teenagers while playing in a ground at Tiptur on Tuesday morning.

The teenagers escaped from the spot as soon as they sprayed the liquid, seemingly a toilet cleaner, on the children. The victims, Dashavanth(11) and his younger brother Vinay (4) of III Cross at K R Extension, were admitted to the government hospital and they are out of danger.

The siblings used to play in the public ground and the teenagers had allegedly warned them not to play there a couple of weeks ago. But on Tuesday, the teenagers came with the solvent and attacked the brothers.

The victims are the children of solar equipment dealer Shivananda. Their mother Pushpa is a homemaker

A case has been registered and investigation is on. The attackers could be minors and search is on to nab them, Tiptur police inspector Deepak S N told The New Indian Express.