Karnataka: Three dead, several feared trapped as building collapses in Bellandur
By Express News Service | Published: 15th February 2018 06:28 PM |
Last Updated: 15th February 2018 06:39 PM | A+A A- |
BENGALURU: Three persons died and several others were feared trapped after an under construction building collapsed at Kasavanahalli near Bellandur on Thursday evening.
According to the police, seven people were rescued by fire and emergency personnel with the help of local residents immediately after the collapse while more than 13 are feared trapped inside the debris.
Mani, an eye witness said: "I was alerted by a huge sound at 4.45 pm while working at my shop near the building. Upon reaching the spot, I saw thick dust in the air and the building had collapsed. The staff at a nearby school including the principal came out to help the workers and they managed to pull a few from the debris. Some of them were rescued before the fire and emergency personnel rushed to the spot."
#KasavanahalliBuildingCollapse update— Kiran_TNIE (@tniekiran1) February 15, 2018
One dead, eight hospitalised and many feared to be trapped #Bengaluru @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/cAbA4g74nb
Neighbouring buildings are also said to be damaged due to the impact of the collapse.
Rescue operations would go on into the evening. The deceased are being shifted to St John's hospital.