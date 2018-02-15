The debris of the collapsed building in Karnataka's Bellandur on Thursday. (EPS)

BENGALURU: Three persons died and several others were feared trapped after an under construction building collapsed at Kasavanahalli near Bellandur on Thursday evening.

According to the police, seven people were rescued by fire and emergency personnel with the help of local residents immediately after the collapse while more than 13 are feared trapped inside the debris.

Mani, an eye witness said: "I was alerted by a huge sound at 4.45 pm while working at my shop near the building. Upon reaching the spot, I saw thick dust in the air and the building had collapsed. The staff at a nearby school including the principal came out to help the workers and they managed to pull a few from the debris. Some of them were rescued before the fire and emergency personnel rushed to the spot."

Neighbouring buildings are also said to be damaged due to the impact of the collapse.

Rescue operations would go on into the evening. The deceased are being shifted to St John's hospital.