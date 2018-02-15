BENGALURU: Transport minister HM Revanna has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to implement the Less Traffic Day once a month across India. He has also written letters to Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari, and Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan, asking them to consider the suggestion.

In his letter, he stated that Bengaluru has 78 lakh vehicles.In order to reduce fuel consumption and pollution, the government launched the Less Traffic Day for second Sundays of every month.