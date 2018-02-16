BENGALURU: Friday will be a busy day for the government. While CM Siddaramiah will present the State Budget, the Supreme Court will give its verdict on the Cauvery dispute.

Sources in the state government said they were expecting the allocation for the state to be increased from the current 270 tmcft. Karnataka is seeking increase in allocation, a clear distress formula that takes into account rainfall in both the states and doesn’t want a Cauvery Management Board that takes control of all reservoirs in the Cauvery basin.

In its final verdict on Feb. 5, 2007, the tribunal had allocated 270 tmcft of water to Karnataka, 419 tmcft to Tamil Nadu, 30 tmcft to Kerala and 7 tmcft of to Puducherry. Karnataka and TN had challenged that verdict. As per the order, Karnataka has to release 192 tmcft of water to TN every year and not having a clear distress formula complicated the matters, especially when rainfall is below normal.

On the Budget front, people have a wish-list. Though Siddaramaiah may not have sufficient time to implement new projects to be announced in the budget, like most poll-bound budgets this one is also expected to be a “please-all” exercise.