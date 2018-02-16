BENGALURU: Around the same time when Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will rise to present his government’s last budget on Friday, the Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver its verdict in the all-important Cauvery inter-state river water sharing dispute. It’s a big day for the government and people as well.

Though there are high expectations from Siddaramaiah’s poll-bound budget, it is likely to be overshadowed by the SC verdict on Cauvery that has far-reaching implications for the state, especially farmers in the districts in Cauvery basin.

Taking no chances, the state government has directed the police to make elaborate security arrangements in Bengaluru and in the Cauvery basin if the verdict is not in line with what the state is expecting. A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra will pronounce the verdict.