CM Siddaramaiah goes through his budget speech at his house on Thursday | nagajara gadekal

The results of state assembly elections will decide whether Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his government will have much time to implement the new programmes announced in the budget to be presented on Friday. However, people of Karnataka have their wishlist ready ahead of Siddaramaiah presenting the sixth and the last budget of his current Congress government. While farmers expect government support to make agriculture more sustainable, start-ups are asking for free office space. Healthcare professionals expect more investments for institutional arrangements for continuous skill upgrading. We spoke to people from different sectors to find out what they want from the budget, and here is the long list of demands

ENTREPRENEUR

Anil G, co-founder,WickedRide, a urban mobility startup

The government should set aside bigger budgets for supporting startups

Promote shared mobility services like ours

Exempt road tax on commercial vehicles engaged in shared mobility

A cell to support startups

Competition/ hackathon for startups

TRADER

Sajjan Raj Mehta,

Trade activist

Abolish BBMP trade license

No different set of rules in e-way bill in southern states

Better facilities for 15,000 traders Improve infrastructure around Bengaluru.

Traders with small income have already run out of money because of demonetisation and GST. A package must be given to ensure they can continue operating.

FARMER

Khadarsab Mullanavar, owner of six acres land in Kusugal village near Hubballi

Separate fund for crop loss due to natural calamities

Ensure regular income for the farmers and labourers

Provide cold storage facility for farmers to store their produce till they get fair price

Expanding irrigation facility by implementing Kalasa-Banduri project

STUDENT

Vidyun Raj A, student of MBA (Finance) at Christ University, Bengaluru

A policy which monitors implementation of government schemes and programmes

Financial empowerment of women

Employment opportunities

Building better infrastructure in tier- II cities

Better public transport facilities

DOCTOR

Dr Giridhar R Babu, Additional Professor, Public Health Foundation of India

Engage technical experts in health think-tanks

Investments related to public health actions including HR for dietary salt restriction etc

Investments are needed skill upgrading and multidisciplinary public health workforce

Disease information should flow from Accredited Social Health Activists