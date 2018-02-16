BENGALURU: The Tumakuru Industrial Node (Hub), which is part of the Chennai-Bengaluru-Chitradurga Industrial Corridor project, got a big push on Thursday with the state cabinet giving its go ahead for a State Support Agreement with the Union government. The project is expected to attract total investments of Rs 50,000 crore with a potential to generate employment for 2.20 lakh.The project, which is coming up in 13,000 acres in Tumakuru, will include an Integrated Township and the state government is mandated to provide the required land free of cost in accordance with the State Support Agreement. The project is expected to generate annual export revenue of Rs 25,000 crore.

Heritage tourism hub at Sira

A Heritage Tourism Hub, on the lines of Pilikula near Mangaluru, will be developed at Sira in Tumakuru district. A decision to this effect was taken at the state cabinet meeting on Thursday.The heritage hub depicting the art, culture and traditions of the Central Karnataka region will be developed on 811 acre land identified along the National Highway near Sira, sources in the state cabinet told Express.

The heritage hub would incorporate the concepts of Eco Tourism, food and crafts of the region with facilities for artisans to showcase and also market their crafts on the lines of Delhi Hat.

Regularisation of houses on govt lands

The state cabinet has decided to amend section 94(D) of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act to enable regularisation of houses built on government lands in tribal hamlets and habitations including Lambanis, Kurubas and other tribals.