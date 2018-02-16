Mahamastakabhisheka is held once in 12 years, and the festivities are being held for the second time in this millennium. (Photo: EPS)

SHRAVANABELAGOLA:Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is visiting Shravanabelagola for the first time on February 19 to take part in Mahamastakabhisheka, may not shower flowers on the Bahubali statue from helicopter.Reason: The 200-metre area around Vindhyagiri hill shrine has been declared no-fly zone by the Archaeological Survey of India. The timing of the PM’s arrival was also not conducive to have a full view of the mega event as he is planning to spend only 45 minutes in Shravanabelagola.

PM Modi will have only a little time to attend a public function at Chamundaraya Vedike where he is expected to speak for 15 minutes as per his tour programme.There is speculation that the PM would climb Vindhyagiri to witness Bahubali but it may take not less than 2 hours to climb and return, sources said. The prime minister is arriving in Shravanabelagola at 1.25 pm by helicopter and leave the town by 2.05 pm.

Modi will address the gathering, take the blessing of Vardhana Sagar Maharaj Muni, Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Swami and inaugurate the newly carved 630 steps at Vindhyagri hill shrine. Governor V R Vala, CM Siddaramaiah, Union Minister Mahesh Sharma and former PM H D Deve Gowda will also accompany the prime minister. Over 4,000 policemen will be deployed for the security purpose, SP Rahul Kumar said.

The police have ruled out the possibility of the PM climbing Vindhyagiri. The PM can have darshan and pay tribute to Bahubali by showering flowers from helicopter if the ASI lifts the ban in the last minute, sources said.

According to DC Rohini Sindhuri, there was no such plan and the secretariat of the prime minister’s office will take a decision in this regard.Indira Gandhi had showered flowers on statue Former prime minister Indira Gandhi had showered flowers on the statue from helicopter in 1981 during the 1,000th year of consecration of Bahubali statue.

Since then, the Archaeological Survey of India had framed fresh rules and declared Vindyagiri hillock no-fly zone. Highly placed sources and protocol officials said there was no such request from the prime minister’s office so far.