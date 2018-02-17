The most important index of development in any society are the health care indices. Any budget of a state reflects the commitment of the government to the wellbeing of society. Having said that, I would say the Karnataka health care budget is a very reasonable one with allocation of 4 per cent of the resources for health care.

Universal Health scheme, a unique feature for our state, where all citizens will eventually be covered for health care, is a very good concept but will need significant partnership between private and public sector since most of health care is in the private domain now.

Opening of 9,000 health and wellness centres including upgradation of primary health centres is a very good move because private and preventive health care is the backbone of public health and interestingly they also will look at non-communicable diseases which are a bane of modern society.

Increasing the capacity of government hospitals in Bengaluru and in many other districts including teaching hospitals of medical colleges will certainly increase capacity for secondary and tertiary care in the public sector. Measures to decrease infant and maternal mortality rate is also a very positive move.

National Accreditation for Board of Hospitals and Healthcare Providers, known as NABH accreditation, and more accountability and quality in government hospitals is a welcome move. A State Health Council to monitor the Karnataka Private Medical Establishment Act will be helpful.

Providing clean drinking water in rural areas and nutrition for children and mothers will go a long way in decreasing mortality and morbidity. Reorienting the state mental health programme in line with the Mental Healthcare Act 2017 will provide attention to mental health issues. The move to set up medical colleges and upgrade hospitals is a great one to address the shortage of doctors and also improve healthcare delivery in those areas.Also, introduction of tertiary care in cardiac services in non-metro cities like Shivamogga and burns care in North Karnataka will be helpful to the local population.

Highlights

1) 9,000 Health and Wellness Centres will be set up by upgrading the existing sub-centres for every 5,000 population in rural areas during the next seven years.

2) 571 centres will be established during 2018-19 to focus on reproductive and child health, and on prevention of illness.

3) The rate of infant mortality (IMR) and maternity mortality (MMR) will be reduced to the lowest level in the next seven years with the assistance of Women and Child Development Department and use of better technical services.

4) In the primary health care stage itself,non-epidemic diseases will be detected early by using specific technology and will be treated.

Dr Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman, Manipal Hospitals