BENGALURU: Living up to the expectations in his poll budget, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also holds the Finance portfolio, doled out goodies for all castes and classes, casting his vote net wider.

Presenting the budget for 2018-19 in the assembly on Friday, a record 13th as the Finance minister and 6th as the Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah declared his budget as the real proof of the spirit of ‘Sab Ka Sath Sab Ka Vikas’.

The Rs 2,09,181cr budget, with an estimated revenue surplus of Rs 127cr, reaches out in a big way to farm and rural sectors with waiver of loans, ‘Raitha Belaku’, a first of its kind direct income assistance to dry land farmers, hike in all pension schemes for weaker sections, special incentives for women, free bus passes for students and promises of a Logistic Policy and Innovation Policy to boost the industrial sector.

As for Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah has allocated liberal grants for ramping up infrastructure and civic amenities. And the unveiling of the route and preparation of Detailed Project Report for Metro Phase-3 stands out among the assurances.

The budget, without any fresh taxes, except for a 8% hike in Excise duty on liquor, will pose a big challenge of raising resources for its implementation for the Chief Minister. That raises concern of further compulsions on more borrowings.

While Siddaramaiah has tried to strengthen his traditional AHINDA (Kannada acronym for minorities, backwards and dalits) support base by reaching out to even marginal castes and communities with welfare programmes, he has rolled out schemes that help him reach out to people cutting across caste lines. Siddaramaiah has resisted from selling “unrealistic dreams” as he projected them as doable promises.

Rejecting cricisim from oppostion BJP and JD(S), who termed the budget undemocratic and loaded with sops with an eye on election, Siddaramaiah termed it as growth-oriented. “I have presented a doable budget adhering to principles of fiscal discipline with a confidence of retaining power after next election.”

The budget reflects an attempt to project Siddaramaiah as a better bet as a leader than Prime Minister Modi in fulfillng the aspirations of the masses. The slew of sops offered by Siddaramaiah vindicates the strategy.

While Modi has assured doubling of farmers’ income by 2022 and declined to waive farm loans, Siddaramaiah has announced ‘Raitha Belaku’, a scheme to give direct income assistance of Rs 5,000 per hectare subject to a maximum of Rs 10,000 to each farmer growing rain-fed crops.In yet another initiative that could earn huge goodwill of the farmers, he has announced loan waiver up to Rs 1 lakh taken by a farmer from co-operative institutions in the case of his death.

These initiatives are expected to consolidate his appeal among the farming community and he has opened his purse strings in a big way to woo lakhs of families engaged in allied sectors.Outstanding dues of medium term loans up to Rs 50,000 availed by shepherds from co-operative banks for sheep and goat rearing will be waived benefiting 12,205 families. Siddaramaiah is wooing the fishermen community too with a scheme of interest-free loans up to Rs 50,000 for fisherwomen. .

In a boost to women empowerment, the ‘Udyogini’ scheme will provide loans up to Rs 3 lakh for women, with state government footing 30% subsidy. To promote women entrepreneurs, it is proposed to give preference in public procurements for self-help groups of women entrepreneurs.The criticism that Siddaramaiah government is heavily rural-oriented is being countered with the “Chief Minister’s Urban Housing Scheme”.

With Congress president Rahul Gandhi sustaining his relentless attack on Modi on job creation, the budget initiatives for the industrial sector has greater emphasis on employment generation. The budget promises to formulate a Logistic Policy for better co-ordination between seaport, airport, national highway, warehouses etc, for seamless movement of goods from production point to consumers. An Innovation Policy to boost innovative ideas too will be announced.