BENGALURU: Siddaramaiah’s vote bank foundation is likely to be further strengthened with this budget. There is something for each and every section, with enhanced allocations for the deprived classes. A total expenditure of Rs 11.981 has been provided for SC/ST, backward classes and minorities. If Rs 6,528 crore has been provided for the Social Welfare department, Rs 3,172 crore is reserved for the Backward Classes. The Minorities get Rs 2,281 crore.

His AHINDA (an acronym for minorities, backward class and scheduled castes) leanings and his concern for the backward classes and the minorities are evident in generous allocations, new schemes, increased educational assistance and scholarships, subsidies, loans, and incentives. There is a Rs 850 crore straight allocation for development of BCs, STs, forest dwellers, Christians, Jains and Sikhs but what kind of development, the budget does not specify. For the minorities, he further provides loans/subsidy to mechanics, carpenters, and people involved in fruit/vegetable sales, bakery, puncture, welding shops, and electrical/electronic shops.

Apart from this, allocations ranging from Rs 1 crore to Rs 250 crore have been made for memorials, samudaya bhavans, study centres, etc. The Social Welfare department will get a new building at a cost of Rs 25 crore - the Dr B R Ambedkar Spoorthi Bhavana near Vikasa Soudha.

The announcement of increase in creamy layer income limit from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh for availing reservations in Backward Classes is likely to benefit lots of people. Also, the creamy layer income limit has been removed for allotment of industrial sheds and subsidy scheme of KIADB and KSSIDC for BC category - 1, 2A and 2B which will benefit small entrepreneurs.

Not forgetting the student community, Siddaramaiah has provided 25 per cent reservation for BC/Minority students in SC/ST post matric hostels, doled out generous increase in funds scholarships, pre-coaching for national-level examinations and various other help for admissions and coaching for higher-level education. Further, he has come out with enhanced assistance for studying in national and international universities.

The setting up of 25 new Morarji Residential schools and increasing the admission strength in these schools will help Siddaramaiah win hearts of these communities. He has also concentrated on nutritional requirements of students where there has been a significant increase in monthly food (double the allowances) and diet charges for SC/ST and BC students. He has managed to strike a chord with the deprived, deepening his craving to be appreciated as a Chief Minister who strived to uplift their lives and bring them into the mainstream.