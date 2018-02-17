BENGALURU: A division bench, headed by Justice B S Patil on Friday, asked the officials concerned to provide protection to Susheela, get her examined by doctors of NIMHANS and file a report on February 28.City police earlier produced Susheela Sharma, who was illegally confined to a rehabilitation centre by her daughter, before the Karnataka High Court.

This was in response to the habeas corpus petition seeking directions to Amruthahalli police to produce Susheela Sharma.The petition was filed by a relative of the victim following which the court asked the police to trace the victim.

During the hearing, Susheela informed the court that she was confined illegally in a rehabilitation centre in the city where she was administered injections, saying that she was mentally-ill.Susheela, who intended to do social work, told the court that her daughter was after her property and money.