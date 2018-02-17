They had their own styles, and through the budget they made their own statements. Here’s a look at some of the best:

VEERAPPA MOILY (1992-94, 1980-82)

As simple as that

In his own humble and simple style, he presented budgets that were devoid of any fanfare or quotations. He presented three budgets and as chief minister - three more.

M RAJASEKARA MURTHY (1989-90)

Honest and disciplined

A honest, disciplined politician with administrative acumen, he revived the state’s financial position under Veerendra Patil’s leadership. He hiked export duty by 10 times.

M Y GHORPADE (1972-1977)

The heritage lover

He was a man of few words but often used to say, “Politics was only a means to serve and never an end in itself.” He was also responsible for revival of Hampi as a heritage monument.

J H PATEL (1996-1999)

Suit, boot and wit

An invincible orator, quoting from literary texts. Dressed in his spotless white kurtas and half jackets, the witty CM’s allocations for irrigation projects have been unmatched till date.

S M KRISHNA (1999-2004)

The sophisticated scholar

Educated in the US and a Fulbright scholar, the sophisticated, urbane CM, in his trademark Nehru and Savile Row suit, he did his presentations perfectly groomed. He was a stylish orator and presented his budget with liberal quotes from political thinkers and democratic leaders.

M P PRAKASH (2005-06)

Simplicity personified

A gentleman politician, known for his integrity and simplicity, he held the finance portfolio as deputy CM to Dharam Singh during 2005-06.

P G R SINDHIA (2006-07)

One time affair

Engineer turned politician, he was finance minister during Dharam Singh’s tenure. He presented the budget only once.

B S YEDDYURAPPA (2008-2011)

That tough look

He came in a procession to present his budget when he became the CM and heavily quoted from Manku Thimmanna Kagga and the Vachanas. Even under H D Kumaraswamy, he presented the budget in his style - full of seriousness and hardly smiled.

D V SADANAND GOWDA (2011-12)

The cheerful leader

Ever cheerful with his high voltage smile, he presented the 2012-13 budget amid a political storm where B S Yeddyurappa was demanding his reinstatement as Chief Minister.

SIDDARAMAIAH (2013-till date)

The record breaker

Most number of budget presentations with 13 and five as CM. Always dressed in white panche and kurta, he has a tendency to shift his ‘angavastra’ from one shoulder to another.