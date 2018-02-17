BENGALURU: The opposition BJP has termed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s budget as an election budget. “As expected the budget aims at appeasement of various sections of the populace with an eye on the forthcoming Assembly elections,” BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa said.

He said with elections to be held in two months, there is a big question mark on the implementation of the budget. “The CM ought to have obtained Vote on Account and enabled the next government to place a full-fledged budget,” he said. The BJP leader accused Siddaramaiah of making desperate attempts to appease all sections and strata of society, thereby aiming to achieve political and electoral ends. “He has fallen back on populist schemes. The CM has sought to sell his dreams by making unrealistic projections and has taken the people for a ride,” he added.