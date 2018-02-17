BENGALURU: In terms of announcing new projects, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s budget has been less generous on Bengaluru. On a positive note, his budget emphasises on ongoing city infrastructure projects focus more on the completion of these works. Siddaramaiah on Friday announced `2,500 crore for developmental works which will supplement the works announced in 2016.

Most of these works announced earlier will be extended this year, like the white topping of arterial and sub-arterial roads measuring 150 km, which was 84 km last year. The comprehensive development of major roads (100 km) was announced this year, while it was 25 km last year.The CM announced developing roads in 110 villages that were added to the corporation limits in 2007. This year another 250 km of footpaths will be developed.

“In terms of funds allotted for Bengaluru, that too in three consecutive years, which comes close to `13,000 crore, it is a good allocation. He has not announced any fancy projects or schemes this year,’’ V Ravichandar, Urban infrastructure expert, said.

Other announcements

Pourakarmikas to be nominated members in ULBs

‘Udaya Ravi’, Rashtrakavi Kuvempu’s residence in Mysuru, will be preserved and developed as a national monument

Rs 2 crore allotted for the welfare of newspaper distributors