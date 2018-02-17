BENGALURU: The state budget might have a lot of proposals for improving the city’s roads, but one announcement that a large section of commuters were hoping for was ignored this time.A budgetary allocation to BMTC, which would have helped it reduce fares or purchase new buses, was missing from the budget. Last year, Siddaramaiah had announced that the government would extend support to the BMTC to purchase 1,500 new buses and lease another 1,500 in order to push up the fleet strength to around 9,000 from around 6,400.

However, the leasing of buses is yet to become a reality. In the meantime, although the BMTC managed to add close to 1,200 buses, it also scrapped more than 1,000 this year, resulting in a total fleet strength of 6,167 buses.

“It was very heartening to hear last year that BMTC could have 9,000 buses on the roads in Bengaluru. It is a solution badly needed for the city. The BMTC is responsible for meeting a majority of the city’s commuting needs. However, not much has changed on the ground,” said Abhay Kaushik, a regular commuter.

Sources said the inability of the BMTC to finish procurement of the target number of buses last year could be one of the reasons why it was ignored this year around. “The leasing of buses has not happened till now. The procuring of buses was almost finished. But it has been offset by scrapping of old ones. Anyway, it is the BMTC’s concern to invest in purchase of buses and it is not binding on the state government to extend any funding,” said a senior official.

Double decker bus

While the state budget has proposed a purchase of 10 double-decker buses for inter-city travel, Bengaluru will also get a double decker bus soon, Yadav said. “Our proposal to purchase a double-decker bus was cleared last year. We are in talks with two companies to give us one of these buses for a trial run and we will start this soon. The bus will operate within the city,” he said.