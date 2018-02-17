BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s welfare-oriented budgets loaded with ‘Bhagyas’ (freebies) in the last five years have pushed the state economy to borrow heavily in order to fulfil his promises.

The overall debt burden of the state is now more than double of what it was when Siddaramaiah took over in 2013. Karnataka’s debt burden which was Rs 1.36 lakh crore in 2013-14, is now more than double at Rs 2.86 lakh crore.

Siddaramaiah on Friday presented Rs 2.09 lakh crore budget in the face of tough challenges to mobilise resources to fulfil his budget promises. The Chief Minister is borrowing Rs 39,328 crore to implement his budget as there is very limited scope for any tinkering with the existing tax structure.The total tax burden of the state has touched Rs 2.86 lakh crore which is estimated to be 20.36% of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).

However, this is within the limit of 25% of the GSDP mandated in Karnataka Fiscal Responsibility Act.

Of the Rs 2.09 lakh crore budget, the state is expected to generate its own tax revenue of Rs 1.03 lakh crore including receipts in the form of GST compensation, Rs 8,163 crore is expected to be collected from non-tax revenues, state expects to receive Rs 36,215 crore by way of its share in Central Taxes, and another Rs 14,942 crore as central grants.

STATE LOGS GSDP GROWTH OF 8.5%

Claiming the state economy to be on firm footing, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the GSDP in 2017-18 is expected to log a growth of 8.5% as against the rate of 7.5% during 2016-17. Agriculture is expected to notch a growth of 4.9% in the current financial year.