BENGALURU: There is good news for over 5.2 lakh state government employees and pensioners. Ahead of state assembly elections, the state government has accepted the Sixth Pay Commission recommendation and will soon issue a notification increasing their pay by 30 percent. It will come into effect from April 1, 2018.

“We have accepted the 6th Pay Commission recommendation for 30 percent pay hike and the notification will be issued soon,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said during his post-budget press conference on Friday.

The Karnataka Sixth Pay Commission had recommended a 30 percent hike in basic salary, including for pensioners. The Commission, in its report, said there were 5.2 lakh State government employees, 5.73 lakh pensioners and family pensioners along with 73,000 employees working in aided institutions, local bodies and the non-teaching staff of colleges and universities.

“First part of the recommendation that was given to the government has been accepted. They will give the second part of the recommendation looking into other aspects. Once that report will be given, we will look into those aspects too,” the CM said.

In the budget, the CM stated that the commission has submitted its report relating to pay revision and it would be recommending measures to be taken to increase productivity of employees and the efficiency of various departments in the government for which the term of the commission has been extended up to April 30, 2018. “The estimated implication of all the recommendations of the commission is Rs 10,508 crore,” the Chief Minister stated.

The pay commission in its report to the state government had recommended that the minimum pay will be Rs 17,000 and maximum pay will be Rs 1,50,600 and allowances, while for pensioners, minimum pension will be Rs 8,500 and maximum pension will be Rs 73,000 per month besides dearness allowance. Family pension will have an upper limit of Rs 45, 180 per month with dearness allowances. It had also recommended that the wages be given with effect from July 1, 2017.

The additional expenditure to the state government due to the revision of pay, allowances and pensions as recommended by Commission is estimated at Rs 10,508 crore per year.