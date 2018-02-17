G Made Gowda

MYSURU: Gandhian and Raitha Hitha Rakshana Samithi president G Made Gowda — who spearheaded the Cauvery agitation for more than 40 years — wants the state government to go ahead with the Mekedau project that would help in power generation and also address the drinking water needs of Bengaluru. He also thanked the SC Judges and also the legal team headed by senior counsel Fali Nariman and irrigation experts for the verdict in favour of Karnataka. Although, the verdicts in the past have gone against the state, the legal team had done better homework and apprised the ground situation to the apex court, he said. The government should further expand the area under irrigation, he said.