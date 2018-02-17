BENGALURU: Just like Alleppey and Thekkady in Kerala, Coastal Karnataka will also have houseboats to attract tourists. The state budget on Friday spoke about introducing houseboats in coastal areas of Karnataka

The Tourism Department has been given an outlay of Rs 459 crore. Along with houseboats, floating canteen facilities will also be added to woo tourists. These will be done in selected tourist places in coastal areas. The CM also emphasised on developing comprehensive tourism amenities in 20 heritage tourism destinations. Development works will be taken up at Hampi, Beluru-Halebeedu, Shravanabelagola, Nandi Hills, Sannathi and Kalaburagi Fort.

The CM also proposed Mysuru Haat or market at the existing Exhibition Grounds. This will be similar to Delhi Haat which is an open-air food plaza and craft bazaar maintained by Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation. According to Tourism Department officials. A nominal entrance fee will be charged from visitors.

For the first time, a feature film tourism policy will be implemented to popularise tourist destinations at the international and national level through feature films. The CM also touched the tourist places in North Karnataka. To reflect the art, culture and heritage of North Karnataka, Kalaburgi Kalavana will be constructed at Kalaburagi, which is also home to Tourism Minister Priyank Kharge.They have also proposed to conduct a sample survey to collect the exact number of foreign and domestic tourists visiting various tourist destinations across the state.