BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday termed his budget as a “growth-oriented and not an election budget”. He exuded confidence that the Congress will retain power in the state post-assembly elections and implement the announcements made in the budget.

Speaking to mediapersons after presenting the 6th and the last budget of the current Congress government in the state, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dismissed the opposition charges that it was a budget presented keeping assembly elections in mind.

“It is a politically motivated allegation and they (opposition parties) are trying to mislead the people. If it was an election budget we could have announced many things. We have not done that and presented a doable budget. We are confident of coming back to power after elections and implementing them,” he said.

Chief Minister said they have kept in mind all sections of the society while presenting the budget.

“Farmers, students, women, people from backward classes and all the others. It is Sabka saath sabka vikas,” he added. Siddaramaiah said the total liabilities at Rs 2,86,790 crore at the end of 2018-19 are estimated to be 20.36 per cent of GSDP.