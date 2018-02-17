BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday ordered the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to submit the latest status report on the work completed with regard to remodelling, reconstruction and maintenance of storm water drains (SWDs) in the city.Observing that only remodelling, reconstruction and maintenance of 177-km of SWDs out of a total of 842 km in the last three years is nothing, a division bench of Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav asked the BBMP to complete the work in accordance with law.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by the Citizen Action Group seeking directions for desilting of SWDs in city.Earlier, the BBMP had informed the court that of the 842 km SWD in city, remodelling, construction, maintenance and desilting of 177 km of SWD is completed at the cost of Rs 1,367 crore whereas the work is under progress in 192 km at an estimated cost of Rs 1,100 crore.

The BBMP had also stated that work is under progress for desilting and maintenance of 155 km of SWD at an estimated cost of Rs 26.60 crore.For the remaining 239 km, a proposal Rs 42.70 crore will be submitted to government for approval and release of funds.