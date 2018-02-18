BELAGAVI: As many as 35 check posts will be established along the interstate border of Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra as a precautionary measures to check illegal activities especially during the Assembly elections in the state, Inspector General of Police (Northern Range) Alok Kumar has informed.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, Alok Kumar said the police officials of the border districts of the three states — Karanataka, Maharashtra and Goa have been sharing information about crimes on the border.

He said the officials of the interstate border districts discussed on curbing illegal activities and anti-social activities during the elections.

“Check posts will be set up in Khanapur, Nippani, Sadalga, Athani, Chadachan in Vijayapur, Sural and other places on the border,” he added.

Some places have been identified as sensitive areas where the check posts will be permanently established, the IGP said. He said officials of Goa have assured to extend all support.

Inspector General of Police Kolhapur Division Vishvas Naagare Patil said the meeting was held to ensure law and order in the border districts.

Kolhapur SP Sanjay Mohite, DySP Bharatkumar Rane, Sangli SP Suhail Sharma, North District Goa SP Chandan Choudhary and DySP Gurudas Gavade and Solhapur DySP Preetam Yavalkar were present on the occasion.