TUMAKURU: As many as 20 people, mostly schoolchildren, had a miraculous escape after the van carrying them overturned at Hussainpura in Pavagada taluk on Saturday morning. Residents reportedly rescued the children who later attended classes.

The van was transporting the children to Sai Jagadamba Trust’s school at Rapte when the incident occurred around 7 am. The road was not repaired for over a decade and JD(S) MLA K M Thimmarayappa appeals to the government to develop the road have been ignored, Prasanna Kumar, a resident, rued.

BLO suspended

Tumakuru: Deputy Commissioner K P Mohanraj on Saturday suspended booth level officer (BLO) D Lakshman Kumar on charges of flouting guidelines in registering voters in Tumakuru assembly constituency.

The accused is presently working as manager with Kunigal town municipality and he cannot leave the headquarters without the permission of the authorities concerned.